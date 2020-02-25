Adoptable Pets of the Week: Pumpkin and Clara

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s featured adoptable pets of the week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter are Pumpkin and Clara.

Pumpkin is a female, three-month old Anatolian Shepherd/Hound mix.

Clara is a female, two-year old black Labrador/mix.

Both of these dogs are available for adoption at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.

The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter will be holding a pet adoption event this Saturday at PetSmart in Shreveport from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cats and dogs will be available for adoption for a $50 adoption fee.

The Animal Shelter will also have a table set up today (Tuesday) at BPCC to try to find animal-loving students who would be interested in volunteering at the shelter.