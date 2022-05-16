SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s an initiative to bring affordable housing to north Louisiana.

The Louisiana Housing Corporation will provide $15 million in low income housing tax credits to create affordable housing opportunities.

Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson of District 3 is a chairman on the board and helped secured the funding. He said the funds can help first-time home buyers, renters, and private developers

“When you ride around Shreveport there’s a lot of blight and there’s a lot that needs to be fixed around our community. Not only is it given hope to individuals who live in bad housing conditions, it’s also giving opportunities because developers are making money, CPAs’, accountants, construction workers and we’re putting people to work,” Jackson said.

He said the Galilee Apartments and Millennium Studios apartments in Caddo Parish are two affordable housing locations that can benefit from the additional funding.