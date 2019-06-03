After tough start, rice crop looks promising

MAMOU, La. — The Louisiana rice crop is having a challenging year, but good weather in June could result in a decent harvest, according to the LSU AgCenter rice specialist.

“Don’t expect a record yield,” Dustin Harrell said at field day held May 27 near Iowa in Calcasieu Parish.

At a field day on May 30 in Mamou in Evangeline Parish, Harrell said weather extremes have caused several problems. Excessive rainfall flooded fields prematurely.

Wet fields also delayed fertilizer and herbicide applications.

A new product, Anvol, has proven to be effective at preventing nitrogen losses, particularly on acidic soils, Harrell said.

