AgCenter experts offer tips to protect home, landscape during cold snap

Blueberry bushes used for research at the LSU AgCenter Hill Farm Horticulture Teaching Facilities and University Gardens were covered with weather protection cloth ahead of this week’s dip in temperatures. Photo by Kiki Fontenot

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU AgCenter) – An extended cold front has moved into Louisiana. Temperatures will fall below freezing across much of the state this weekend and into next week.

Residents can protect their homes and landscapes with a few steps and items from the hardware or garden store.

Heather Kirk-Ballard, LSU AgCenter consumer horticulturist, said before temperatures drop below freezing, protect tropical and cold-sensitive potted plants.

“You need to get them indoors, in your garage or carport, or protected in the corner of a patio,” she said.

In landscape beds, protect the roots and rhizomes of tropical plants by spreading a 4-to-6-inch layer of mulch around the base of the plant, she said. Heavily mulch cold-sensitive plants, and cover them during the extended periods of below-freezing weather.

