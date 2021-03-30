AgCenter researcher receives grant to study cattle management practices

Guillermo Scaglia, at right, in an archived LSU AgCenter photo. Scaglia has received a $500,000 grant that will fund a wide-ranging study of how different management practices affect cattle herds. Photo by Bruce Schultz/LSU AgCenter

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSU AgCenter) – LSU AgCenter beef cattle researcher Guillermo Scaglia has received a $500,000 grant that will fund a wide-ranging study of how different management practices affect cattle herds.

The five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture will also be used to explore why small cattle operations are often reluctant to use proven practices.

“There are many technologies that have been proven economical and effective to improve beef production, but their adoption in small and medium-sized beef cattle farms has not been readily accepted,” Scaglia said.

He said the grant will be used to conduct outreach efforts with programs such as artificial insemination and grazing school as well as traditional activities like pasture walks, workshops and field days.

