Cattle owners get help following hurricanes

LACASSINE, La. (LSU AgCenter) – Cattle owners trying to recover from two hurricanes in two months got help on Oct. 27 with donated supplies to rebuild.

The aid was coordinated by the LSU AgCenter, Louisiana Cattlemen’s Association and the Louisiana Farm Bureau. Also, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry provided the location and personnel to assist with the loading. McNeese University students helped with loading.

Jimmy Meaux, AgCenter agent in Calcasieu Parish, said about 100 people were helped. He and Bradley Pousson, AgCenter agent in Cameron Parish, handled logistics and kept track of the paperwork.

Pousson said donated materials came from across the Gulf Coast, including Florida and Texas. “Some of it was free, and some of it they had to pay the costs of the material and shipping,” he said.

Some of the donations came from agriculture companies, but individuals also helped. “Some people raised money to buy stuff,” Pousson said.

The fencing materials distributed for the day probably provided enough barbed wire and posts to rebuild 10 miles, he said. Another distribution date is likely, with more donations coming.

