Citrus disease causing concern for growers

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU AgCenter) — As the citrus harvest gets under way in Louisiana, some growers have complained about internal dry rot of fruit this year.

Mature fruit looks otherwise healthy from the outside, but internal dry rot can be seen after peeling the fruit, said LSU AgCenter plant doctor Raj Singh.

“This internal dry rot is caused by a yeast called Nematospora coryli, which is transmitted by the western leaf-footed bug,” Singh said.

The leaf-footed bug is widespread and is a pest of many crops, including fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts and ornamentals.

“It is a major pest of citrus and primarily attacks satsuma mandarins,” he said. “It feeds by inserting its piercing-sucking mouthparts in the fruit, and feeding on ripening fruit causes premature color break and fruit drop.”

Injury usually occurs as the fruit matures in the fall, Singh said. The leaf-footed bug transmits yeast responsible for internal dry rot.

Adults can fly considerable distances and move from other crops to satsumas during fruit ripening.

