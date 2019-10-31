Citrus growers keep going despite weather, market setbacks

Joseph Ranatza Jr., owner of Star Nursery in Plaquemines Parish, checks satsumas as they are being washed and prepared to be packed. Photo by Johnny Morgan/LSU AgCenter

BELLE CHASSE, La. (LSU AgCenter) – Louisiana citrus is coming in, and the crop is good, according to two Plaquemines Parish producers.

Joseph Ranatza Jr., owner of Star Nursery in Plaquemines Parish, said he started picking on Oct. 7, and it looks like he’s going to have a good crop this year.

“My season is going very well this year versus last year,” he said. “Last year, the grocery stores bought a lot of foreign fruit, and that really hurt us.”

It’s hard for Louisiana growers to compete with foreign producers, who have lower labor costs and less restrictions, he said.

“They can buy these clementine mandarins from Chile, Peru and Morocco, where labor is a lot cheaper, and call them ‘cuties’ and make it hard for us to compete,” Ranatza said.

He said his answer to the “cuties” are his Cajun Babies, which are smaller-sized satsumas.

