Collaborative relationships help sustain Louisiana sweet potato industry

LSU AgCenter plant pathologist Josie Rezende talks about nematode control in sweet potatoes during a field day held Aug. 22, 2019, at Black Gold Farms in Delhi, Louisiana.

DELHI, La. (LSU AgCenter) – Collaborations among growers and industry partners have long sustained the growth and profitability of the sweet potato industry in Louisiana.

This cooperation was never more evident as growers, processors, regulatory agencies, researchers and marketing groups came together for the annual LSU AgCenter Sweet Potato Field Day held Aug. 22 at Black Gold Farms near Delhi.

“In any agricultural community, producers are driven to see what other producers are doing,” said LSU AgCenter Sweet Potato Research Station coordinator Tara Smith.

Small-plot research first conducted at the Sweet Potato Research Station at Chase applied on a commercial scale in cooperation with growers like Black Gold Farms helps researchers, producers and industry see how varieties and production programs perform.

“We like to be on the cutting edge,” said Todd O’Neal, farm manager at Black Gold Farms, currently the largest grower-shipper in Louisiana with more than 2,600 acres of sweet potatoes.

