Corn maze set for October Saturdays at Botanic Gardens at Burden

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU AgCenter – The LSU AgCenter will present the Corn Maze at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden on Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

In addition to the maze, each day will feature a farm animal petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, hay mountain climb, riding a kids zip line and a hayride. With plenty of concessions to enjoy, visitors may purchase hamburgers, popcorn, corn dogs and other snacks and drinks from local vendors.

The corn maze festivities will culminate with a Night Maze and Bonfire on Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. A family fun Halloween-themed evening, children and adults are encouraged to costume and enjoy games, live music and roasting s’mores at the bonfire.

Admission for each event is $10 per person, with children 3 and under admitted free.

“What better way for families to end the summer than with a trip to the farm during harvest season,” said Jeff Kuehny, director of the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden.

Sponsored by the LSU AgCenter and the Friends of LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, proceeds from the Corn Maze events supports the educational programs at the Botanic Gardens.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.