Economist sees favorable rice price outlook

LAKE ARTHUR, La. — An LSU AgCenter economist had good news for rice farmers at the Vermilion Parish rice field day on June 11.

“Optimism is high that with recaptured market share in core markets, the outlook for rice is positive from a price standpoint,” saidMichael Deliberto.

He told farmers American rice has become more competitive, which could allow the U.S. to regain market share in Latin America.

The improved trade outlook combined with decreased U.S. rice acreage has led the U.S. Department of Agriculture to increase its projected long-grain price to $10.50 per hundredweight and the medium-grain price to $11 cwt., a 50-cent increase from the previous USDA estimate, Deliberto said.

Iraq has agreed to buy 120,000 metric tons of U.S. rice, but it’s unclear if that country will consistently be an American customer.

The prospect of selling rice to China remains viable, but no deals have been reached yet, Deliberto said.

China has been selling rice in Puerto Rico, and China has become taking away U.S. market share in the Mediterranean.

