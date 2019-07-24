Field day features row rice research

MER ROUGE, La. (LSU AgCenter Press Release) – An LSU AgCenter research project at the Mer Rouge farm of Jason Waller was the setting for the northeast Louisiana row rice field day on July 18.

The practice of row rice is gaining new converts because of its potential water savings and flexibility.

The project being conducted by AgCenter agent Keith Collins includes conventional varieties, such as Jupiter, as well as hybrids.

Waller said he started using the row rice method four years ago, growing it on 40 acres next to a continuously flooded field with levees. He said the row rice field irrigated with poly pipe used 26% less water.

“This year, I’m 100% row rice,” Waller said.

Doing away with levees gives Waller options of deciding in the spring what he will plant on different fields.

The row height should be kept to a minimum with a furrow deep enough to channel water, he said.\

