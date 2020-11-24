Louisiana Farm to School Program provides online training

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU AgCenter) – The fifth statewide farm to school conference recently held virtually has made the information available to the public for training and information.

Sydney Melhado, Louisiana Farm to School Program assistant in the LSU AgCenter and coordinator for this year’s conference, said all of the conference materials can be accessed online at www.lsuagcenter.com/louisianafarmtoschool and at https://bit.ly/3nz5cKq.

In 2016, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed Act 404, requiring the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to develop and implement a farm to school program to promote the use of locally grown and raised agricultural products in school nutrition programs.

“In a state with one of the highest childhood obesity rates in the country, it is essential for children to learn the value of eating healthy, local food,” said Crystal Besse, Louisiana Farm to School Program director in the AgCenter. “Farm to school is an important tool not only for improving the health of our children but also for strengthening our state’s economy by supporting local food businesses.”

Melhado cited many ways to become involved in farm to school activities, whether in Louisiana or across the country.