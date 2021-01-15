LSU AgCenter research looks at stocking, marketing of sugar-sweetened beverages

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU AgCenter) – The start of a new year is a traditional time to make resolutions, and resolving to live healthier is a typical commitment. The way some foods are stocked, shelved and marketed could be undermining the success of those trying to make healthful choices in 2021.

A new study by LSU and LSU AgCenter researchers found that sugar-sweetened beverages, with their wide availability, low prices and prominent advertisement strategies, can be hard to resist.

Bailey Houghtaling, an assistant professor in the LSU AgCenter School of Nutrition and Food Sciences, led an interdisciplinary team of researchers to look at stocking and marketing practices of sugar-sweetened beverages such as soft drinks, sports and energy drinks, and some fruit juices.

“This study was part of a larger project to inform a national research agenda for healthy retail,” Houghtaling said. The study was funded by Healthy Eating Research, a national program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

