LSU AgCenter rice, soybean tour set for July 9 in St. Joseph

St. Joseph, La. — A row rice and soybean tour will be held July 9 at the LSU AgCenter Northeast Research Station at 4589 Hwy. 605 in St. Joseph.

“This event offers a focused programming effort targeting row rice production methods, which have gained interest in the northern part of the state, while providing crop management updates that producers need at this time,” said AgCenter regional director Melissa Cater.

Registration opens at 4:30 p.m. at the main office building, where guests are invited to participate in a self-guided tour of station projects.

“This is a great opportunity for producers to get a closer look at the latest research being conducted by AgCenter experts in the northeast region,” said resident coordinator Donnie Miller.

A field tour will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a sponsored dinner.

Featured topics include row rice nitrogen management, soybean rotation for row rice weed control, new soybean technologies and variety selection, and disease, insect and weed control. Cover crops for post-harvest in corn will also be discussed.

The tour will include presentations from a panel of local growers about their experiences with holding versus not holding of tailwater in row rice production.

For more information on the event, contact Donnie Miller at dmiller@agcenter.lsu.edu or 318-766-3769.

