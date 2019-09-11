LSU AgCenter schedules poultry field day on Sept. 26 in Homer

Homer, La. (LSU AgCenter) – Poultry producers can hear updates on research and extension projects at a Poultry Field Day to be held Sept. 26 at the LSU AgCenter Hill Farm Research Station near Homer.

Exhibits and registration will open at 8:30 a.m. at the broiler demonstration houses. The program will begin at 9 a.m. followed by a sponsored lunch at noon.

The Hill Farm Research Station is located at 11959 Highway 9 in Homer.

A Louisiana Master Farmer Phase 1 training will be offered from 1 to 6 p.m. at the main office auditorium for anyone interested. The field day qualifies for four credits toward Phase 2 Louisiana Master Farmer certification.

Veterinarians can also earn four continuing education credits.

Featured field day topics will include biosecurity principles for poultry premises, technical and financial assistance availability for poultry producers, in vessel composting of routine poultry mortality, evaluation of shallow trench burial of poultry and balancing plant nutrition with broiler manure and commercial fertilizer.

Pre-registration is preferred by contacting Kathy Moore at 318-927-2578 or kmoore@agcenter.lsu.edu.

