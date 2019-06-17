LSU AgCenter scientist trains Haitians on proper nutrition

BATON ROUGE, La. — A nutritionist with the LSU AgCenter School of Nutrition and Food Sciences has joined forces with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences to improve nutrition for Haitian citizens.

Elizabeth Gollub, AgCenter nutrition specialist, recently returned from a week in the island nation, where she provided training on the health benefits and preparation of Asian spinach.

“Our program was designed to encourage women and children to consume Asian spinach; to improve their intake of key nutrients,” Gollub said.

The nutrition education component was developed as a training module to be implemented in conjunction with the introduction of Asian spinach seed and planting instruction to augment household or neighborhood gardens or farms, she said.

Issues and products associated with nutrient content and storage of rice, corn, beans and peanuts were also covered.

The training was part of the year-four module of a five-year United States Agency for International Development grant.

