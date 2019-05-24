New StoryWalk trail dedicated at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU AgCenter) — StoryWalk, a new feature at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, was officially opened on May 18.

Nearly 150 visitors attended the ribbon cutting for StoryWalk, which comprises 21 storyboards that feature pages from children’s books that families can read while walking the woodland path.

“It combines family activities with early literacy while enjoying nature and the outdoors,” said Becky White, a volunteer at Burden who retired from the LSU AgCenter as a family development specialist.

“The meandering trail will have pages of a storybook on individual signposts,” White said. “The books will be changed out four times a year.”

The third-of-a-mile trail is in a formerly unused section of the Botanic Gardens that had been devastated by Hurricane Gustav in 2008 and replanted during an Arbor Day activity in 2010, said Jeff Kuehny, resident director of the Botanic Gardens.

StoryWalk was completed with financial support from the Junior League of Baton Rouge and in-kind support from Vivid Ink.

Designed for families to enjoy together by reading a children’s story while walking through the woods, StoryWalk was created several years ago by Anne Ferguson, of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in cooperation with the Kellogg Hubbard Library and the Vermont Bicycle and Pedestrian Coalition. It has been installed in 50 states and 12 countries.

