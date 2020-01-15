Prior harvest affected 2019 sugarcane crop

A harvester cuts sugarcane in a Vermilion Parish field. The amount of cane was down in 2019, but sugar recovery increased slightly. Photo by Bruce Schultz/LSU AgCenter

CROWLEY, La. (LSU AgCenter) – Kenneth Gravois, LSU AgCenter sugarcane specialist, said the muddy 2018 harvest affected the recent sugarcane crop with reduced cane tonnage.

“It was a light crop,” Gravois said. “Anytime you have a muddy harvest in the previous year, you have a hangover effect into the next year.”

The average yield was 30 tons per acre statewide, compared to 39 tons the previous year.

“That was a record tonnage last year,” he said.

The average sugar extraction of 222 pounds of sugar per ton of cane was a slight improvement over last year when the average was 219 pounds, he said.

This crop was below average. And for the most part harvest conditions were dry, and planting was accomplished in good conditions.

