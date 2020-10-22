Sabine Parish 4-H volunteer earns regional, national honors

SABINE PARISH, La. (LSU AgCenter) – The National 4-H Council has named Tammy Mong, of Sabine Parish, as the Southeast Volunteer of the Year and National Volunteer of the Year for 2020.

“The Selection Committee was extremely impressed by Tammy’s accomplishments,” said Betsy McKay, senior director of the National 4-H Council, adding that the selection committee spent the past two months reviewing more than 25 nominations from throughout the United States.

A plaque will be created in Mong’s honor, and a $200 donation will be given in her name to the Louisiana 4-H Foundation.

“Tammy’s outstanding service to 4-H and its youth is nothing short of an embodiment of 4-H dating back to organization’s founding in 1902,” McKay said.

The nomination form called Mong an “agent of change” and servant leader within Louisiana 4-H and Sabine Parish 4-H for the past seven years. She has served in a leadership role in mentoring and coaching Junior Leaders, Cloverbuds and the Sabine Parish Fishing Club.

