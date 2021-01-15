Strawberry crop coming early, looking good

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU AgCenter) – Despite the recent cold snap, Louisiana strawberries are coming in at a steady clip.

LSU AgCenter agent Mary Helen Ferguson said the producers are off to a good start this season, with no extreme temperatures so far.

“You should be able to find berries at a few locations now and that will increase over the coming weeks,” she said. “The growers I’ve talked to seem pretty satisfied with how things are going.”

Experts with the AgCenter say favorable weather and new strawberry varieties are helping farmers start bringing the crop in earlier than in past years.

