Students hear about opportunities in agriculture during AgCenter career day

LSU AgCenter agricultural engineer Randy Price tells students about the use of drones in agriculture during the AgCenter Southwest Regional Agricultural Career Day on Dec. 11. Photo by Bruce Schultz/LSU AgCenter

CROWLEY, La. (LSU AgCenter) – Students from nine parishes attended the Southwest Regional Agricultural Career Day on Dec. 11 to learn about the vast range of career choices in agriculture.

Kurt Guidry, director of the LSU AgCenter Southwest Region, told the 81 students from grades eight through 12 that agriculture is more than growing a crop or raising animals. Agriculture in Louisiana is an $11 billion industry that requires thousands of people to do the needed work.

“Agriculture careers are at the heart of solving most of the problems of our world,” said Hannah Devall, 4-H agent in St. Martin Parish. It could even involve careers in graphic design and marketing.

AgCenter food scientist Joan King told the students that her field involves numerous areas of study, including engineering, physical science and biology. “There’s always a need for food scientists,” she said.

