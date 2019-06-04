SU Ag Center uses hydroponic growing system to teach students

Baton Rouge, La. – Andra Johnson, Ph.D., the Vice Chancellor for Research and Technology Development at the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, along with a team of SU Ag Center scientists, have partnered with Tera Vega to conduct research on a new Hydroponic Growing System.

Hydroponics is a process of growing plants without soil in either sand, gravel or liquid.

Through this research, students are being trained on new technologies that will maximize crop production with limited space.

Professor of Urban Forestry Yemane Ghebreiyessus, Ph.D., and Senior Research Associate Milagro Berhane are working to perfect the system with aspirations of teaching potential urban entrepreneurs how to effectively grow crops in areas with limited space and generate personal and community wealth opportunities.

For additional information about this research project, contact Milagro Berhane at milagro_berhane@suagcenter.com or Yemane Ghebreiyessus, Ph.D., at yemane_ghebreiyessus@suagcenter.com.

—

