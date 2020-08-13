Sugarcane planting off to successful start

ST. GABRIEL, La. (LSU AgCenter) – Good weather has allowed sugarcane farmers to get started planting their new crop.

LSU AgCenter sugarcane specialist Kenneth Gravois said July was wet. “These first two weeks in August have been drier, and people have made tremendous progress. We’ve got some people approaching the halfway mark,” he said.

Farmers tend to plant their poorest ground first.

The cane to be cut this year looks good and straight, with above-average height, Gravois said.

But farmers realize that tropical weather could cause problems. “We keep one eye on the tropics every year. It just takes one storm to turn the year around,” he said.

The 2019 crop of 482,000 acres will probably be surpassed this year. “It wouldn’t surprise me if it’s in the neighborhood of 500,000” acres, he said.

Click here for more.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.