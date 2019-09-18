USDA designates two Louisiana parishes as primary natural disaster areas

WASHINGTON (USDA Press Release) — Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue designated two Louisiana parishes as primary natural disaster areas. Producers who suffered losses due to two separate disaster events may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.

This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.

Flooding – Sept. 1, 2018 – July 17, 2019

Producers in Catahoula Parish who suffered losses due to flooding that occurred between Sept. 1, 2018, and July 17, 2019, are eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Louisiana parishes of Avoyelles, Caldwell, Concordia, Franklin, LaSalle, and Tensas are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Excessive Rain and Flooding – June 5 – June 15, 2019

Producers in Vermilion Parish who suffered losses due to excessive rain and flooding that occurred between June 5 and June 15, 2019, are eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Louisiana parishes of Acadia, Cameron, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, and Lafayette are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is May 6, 2020.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

FSA has a variety of additional programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster. FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include:

Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at farmers.gov/recover.