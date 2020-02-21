Airport hangar owners continue fight against Shreveport Airport Authority Board

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The airport hangar owners are suing the airport authority board.

At Thursday’s airport authority board meeting, the board postponed the lease agreements with the hangar owners due to the lawsuit.

But during the meeting hangar owners passed a letter to the board that was sent from the FAA director over our region, Ignacio Flores Director of Airports Southwest Region.

The letter was sent to the Airport Director Wade Davis, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and hangar owners.

In the letter, it states the “Reversion Clauses” that is in the lease agreements are not required by the FAA.

The president of the Shreveport Airport Hangar Owner Association says if the board takes the clause out of the agreement all of this would be over.

“If they remove that and if they do a number of other things to regain our trust and to restore the value of our property’s it will be over,” said Jim Graves, president Shreveport Airport Hangar Owner Association.

The board will go into an executive session to discuss the letter from the FAA and the two items on the agenda they postponed.

The two items postponed from the agenda are:

In the new business section

Item No. 2- approval of rejection of tenant lease applications containing language which modifies the terms of the new ground lease agreement for regional/downtown airports.

In the old business section

Item No. 1 – to approve an aeronautical hangar lease for Shreveport downtown and regional airports.

The next airport authority board meeting will be March 19th.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.