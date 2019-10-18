All-Female spacewalk makes history

(NBC News) – Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir made history Friday 250 miles above Earth.

The pair made the first “all-female” spacewalk outside the International Space Station.



The significance was not lost on Koch.



“I think it’s important for the historical nature of what we’re doing, that in the past women haven’t always been at the table and it’s wonderful to be contributing to the human space flight program at a time when all contributions are being accepted. everyone has a role,” she said prior to the walk.



The pair ventured outside the International Space Station to replace a failed power controller at 7:38 a.m. eastern time, and only paused to take a congratulatory phone call from President Trump.

