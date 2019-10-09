Amazing Transformation: Man Drops 200 Pounds To Become Deputy

News
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (NBC NEWS) – Chad Dodge, 42, was officially sworn in Tuesday as a deputy constable for Texas’ Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office.

“I’ve had jobs and I’ve been good at work and everything else but I’ve never actually gone after something like this, ever,” Dodge said.

Dodge’s journey to becoming a deputy constable started three years ago. At the time, he was a social media editor and weighed about 470 pounds.

In December 2016, Dodge decided to make life changes, starting with gastric bypass surgery, a healthy diet and workout routine.

Read more about his story here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss