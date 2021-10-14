American Heart Association kicks off ‘Go Red for Women’ campaign

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The American Heart Association kicked off their ‘Go Red for Women’ campaign to raise awareness and prevent heart disease and stroke.

According to AHA, 1 in 3 women die from cardiovascular disease. The Go Red for Women movement educates millions of women on this health threat and raises the funds necessary to save more lives.

Jill Lucero, Regional Director for the American Heart Association and Britni Powell, Cardiovascular Program Manager at Christus Shreveport-Bossier join us live in studio to tell us about the campaign and how you can get involved.

Visit NWLA Go Red for Women for more information.