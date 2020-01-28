An arrest is made in the armed robbery of a tattoo shop, that was all caught on tape

(KTAL/KMSS) SHREVEPORT, La – The owner of Red Handed Tattoo, says after everything that happened he forgives the person who robbed him.

“It was like a tornado coming through the shop and going right out the window, we didn’t have to do anything, he did it all himself. We just sat there and watched in disbelief,” said Micah Harold owner and tattoo artist of Red Handed Tattoo.

Micah Harold is describing the day his business was robbed at gunpoint. He’s the owner of Red Handed Tattoo on east kings highway.

“I feel regret that my customers had to experience that. If I could have taken point in that situation and been in Shane’s spot I would, I consider everything in this shop, my responsibility including the well being of my co-workers and my customers,” said Harold.

It happened last Tuesday at around 7:30 P.M. when the shop was filled with people. Surveillance video shows the robber coming in and waving a gun at one of the tattoo artists Shane McCormick and asking for money in the register.

Shane says he couldn’t believe what was happening.

“I looked at the barrel of the gun and realized okay this is real. he didn’t say much when he came in he just kind of pointed the gun, but it was obvious what he was wanting,” said Shane McCormick, a tattoo artist for Red Handed Tattoo.

And when the robber got the money it wasn’t enough, so Shane gave him the money from his tip jar, all together it was less than $300.

“That moment I thought if he wanted to shoot this would be the time because he wasn’t going to be happy with the amount of money that was in there,” said McCormick.

The robber actually locked himself inside the shop, when he couldn’t get the door open. He jumped out the window headfirst. The owner of the shop made a re-enactment video of what happened that day.

“I want my customers to know what happened but I also want them to know that I am doing everything I can to ensure the safety of everybody in my shop at all times,” said Harold.

Shreveport police arrested Joshua Jefferson for one count of armed robbery. Police caught him in the hospital. He had cuts all over his body from jumping out the window of the tattoo shop. His bond is $75,000.

