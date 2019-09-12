An artistic vision becomes reality at a downtown revitalization project

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) An old building will see new life in downtown Shreveport.

As this historic building that will transform into a place for artists and entrepreneurs.

Nearly 100 years ago, it was the spot of the first auto dealership in downtown Shreveport called the Andress Motor Company. Now after sitting vacant for decades, it was recently bought and will become studio spaces for artists on the first floor and a place for entrepreneurs to collaborate on the second flood.

Jeff Spikes is the project architect.

“Artists can work on big projects. You can have events outside so it’ll be this kind of Swiss Army knife type of building that is meant to be as much office and work as it is play and cool stuff,” Spikes said.

The vision is a part of the efforts of Shreveport Common. An organization that’s successfully transforming several spots downtown. Including the future Every Man A King Distilling and the lofts at the Uneeda Biscuit building.

“It makes sure that a building like this is put back to use in a way that will make our community thrive and work with the rest of buildings in the area. There has to be a purpose to it with more than just putting a business here. We know urban communities want walk ability and they want fun, creative things to do,” said Wendy Benscoter, Executive Director Shreveport Common.

The graffiti will go, but the historic aspects will stay. Since the building qualified for historic tax credits.

“There’s a lot of history associated with this area with Elvis and Hank at the Municipal associated with this area. So for me it’s neat if you read about Shreveport’s history about how vibrant this area was, it’s neat to try and bring that back into service,” Spikes said.

In a spot of Shreveport that was once the “hotbed of creativity and business” they plan to bring back that life and culture into downtown once again.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for next year and construction will take about a year to complete.

To learn more about Shreveport Common and the vision to revitalize downtown, visit their website.