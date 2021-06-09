Online computer science program now available for Caddo Parish elementary students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Caddo Parish Schools to offer online computer science courses for elementary students.

Recently, Caddo Parish received a grant from the National Recreation and Parks Association. As a result, the grant provided funding for the Create and Learn Project to teach second through fifth graders about computer coding and robotics.

“Coding is such a powerful tool. A lot of computer science is needed in things like games and movies like the Avengers,” said Create and Learn Founder Jessie Jiang.

Jiang believes this online program is a great way to see how coding is incorporated into children’s daily activities. For the students who participate in the program, it could be a springboard towards making more money as an adult.

“Some of the best paying jobs are all coding related. Sports teams have a strong computer sciences group because they need to do data analysis,” said Jiang.

The next session of classes will begin on June 14. If you would like to get your student signed up, you can contact Caddo Parish Schools.