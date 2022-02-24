JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An Ukrainian delegation came to Jefferson, Texas in 2017.

As apart of the Open World Program created under the state department after the fall of the Soviet Union.

The Ukrainian delegates met with congressmen in Washington D.C. and toured Texas cities to learn about local governments.

The East Texas Friends of Ukraine hosted the delegates at the Excelsior Hotel in Jefferson.

The delegates worked for NGO’s that focused on anti-corruption to study what kind of practices they could implement in Ukraine.