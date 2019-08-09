Angola employee arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate

ANGOLA, La. (WGMB/WVLA) – The Louisiana Department of Corrections said a shakedown at Angola helped them uncover an inappropriate relationship between a corrections officer and an inmate.

They said the shakedown turned up a contraband cellphone on an inmate.

Thursday, Louisiana State Penitentiary investigators questioned 27-year-old Eboyne Rowan of St. Francisville about the inappropriate relationship, and officials say she admitted to the crime.

West Feliciana Parish Deputies booked Rowan on one count of malfeasance in office.

Rowan had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary since November 19, 2014. She held the rank of Master Sergeant, and resigned during Thursday’s investigation.

