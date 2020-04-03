Animal Control adjusts services based on coronavirus precautions

CADDO-BOSSIER PARISH, La (KTAL/KMSS) – City and public services have been affected by the coronavirus including Animal Control in Caddo and Bossier Parish.

Bossier Animal Control had to adapt based on state and federal guidelines because of the coronavirus, so one of the first things they started doing is not allowing people to surrender their animals.

Along with postponing owner surrenders, Bossier Animal Control is only responding to emergency or high priority calls such as if the animal is injured or it’s being neglected.

“As long as they are not showing signs of aggression we’re letting them go right now. Just a happy stray, wagging his tail, we’re not taking those right now. People who bring in a stray animal we ask that you keep it at your house or go put it back where you found it,” said Dale Keeler, Bossier Animal Control Superintendent.

Employees are working staggered shifts so they’re not able to respond to certain calls.

“Lease law complaints, barking and nuisance complaints, trapping and transporting of cats, and conflict mitigation scenarios where like a neighbor is mad at another neighbor because of their dog,” Keeler said.

The Bossier Animal Control Shelter began their construction remodeling project before the coronavirus hit so they adopted or fostered out most of the dogs and cats before the stay at home order.

Over in Caddo Parish, the director said they have about 95 dogs and a handful of cats looking for adoption, so they’ve changed their strategies to speak with potential owners and other rescues online or through social media.

“We are seeing people less physically but we are answering a lot of emails and questions about certain animals,” said Travis Clark, Caddo Parish Animal Services Director.

He said more people are redeeming animals or reaching out to foster while they’re staying at home.

“We had a lot of people reach out to our rescue coordinator saying they can foster for a few weeks and it’s been great so far,” Clark said.

They said to contact them if you’d like to foster a dog or cat while you’re staying at home.