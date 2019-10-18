Annual banquet in honor of Trey Hutchison in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Bossier Domestic Task Force host the Trey Hutchison Awards Banquet recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In 2004, Hutchison was a Bossier City Police Officer who was killed while responding to a domestic violence call. For the last sixteen years, the banquet honors law enforcement officers for outstanding performance in the field of domestic violence prevention. Currently, the group is looking to train officers on how to respond to those calls.

“We have been planning to do some training. It is apart of getting together with other agencies to see what they are doing. The DEA officer is a doing a great job in educating officers on how to respond and what information is needed to help prosecute the case,” said Eddie Walker.

