Annual event celebrates NICU babies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The pandemic moves an annual celebration for premature babies to a virtual event.

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier is hosting their annual graduation for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies through a Facebook live event.

The reunion brings together NICU babies of all ages and their parents to celebrate their growth and milestones.

An executive director for CHRISUTS also had her son in the NICU ward for 39 days. He’s now five years old. She said the medical team gave her hope during her scariest days.

“I could not be more appreciative, my whole family, of the NICU team. They are extraordinary. They made a terrifying moment as parents bearable. They helped me cope. They saved my child’s life. You never forget that,” said Amy Heron, executive director of CHRISTUS Salvation Bossier and NICU parent.

The NICU reunion is July 19 online.

It’s open to all parents who had miracle babies at CHRISTUS Health.