Another unsuccessful attempt to hold council meeting in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven wasn’t a lucky number for the Minden City Council.

Monday marked Mayor Terry Gardner’s seventh unsuccessful attempt to hold a meeting. Three members must be present to conduct city business. Only two showed up, forcing Gardner to end the meeting.

“This is our number seven meeting to try to have a city council meeting to take care of city business with our city council.”

Gardner says he received an email from Terika Williams-Walker, explaining she was unavailable for the meeting.

KTAL/KMSS reached out to Walker and Vincen Bradford about their absences and they still haven’t responded.

Pam Bloxom and Keith Beard were the two councilmembers present at Monday’s meeting.

“I have a lot of comments I want to make because I’m exasperated, frustrated and so are the majority of the citizens in this city.”

Another meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 pm.