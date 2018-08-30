AR and TX Governors set to visit Texarkana

TEXARKANA, USA - The governors of Texas and Arkansas are set to visit Texarkana next week for the launch of a new economic development. The mon-profit plans to bring jobs to the area.

AR-TX Regional Economic Development is a non-profit organization that aims to create jobs and bring business to the area.

"Sadly the Depot laid off over 600 people Harte Hanks 460 and then there's continued talks about future layoffs," Sonja Hubbard, President of Ar-Tx Redi.

Hubbard says they plan to draw jobs to the region by promoting Texarkana's natural resources, infrastructure and interstate corridors.



"We tend to sometimes be a city divided. This group is solely focused on unifying the community," said Hubbard.

There are nearly two dozen economic development groups surrounding Texarkana."One of the benefits of Texarkana. I think our asset is our state line, but it also works against us in that funding is divided.

This is a group that is agnostic about where the money comes from where the jobs go," said Hubbard.

The non-profit will be funded by private donors and foundations. This is the first time in over 30 years that the Texas and Arkansas governors will be in the local area.I think it's real important they're showing their commitment and they're going to be here," said Hubbard.

Organizers are expecting up to 5,000 people and roads downtown will be blocked off.