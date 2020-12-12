ARC Caddo-Bossier is now under new leadership

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A non-profit organization helping people with disabilities is now under new leadership. Long-time executive director for the Arc Caddo-Bossier, Janet Parker is retiring after 42 years. Today, Her team held a small gathering honoring her.

Over the years, they worked together to develop state guidelines on caring for people with disabilities.

In June 1991, Janet assumed the position of Public Policy Director for The Arc Caddo-Bossier and served in that position until July of 1998.

July 1, I998 Janet was named Executive Director for The Arc Caddo-Bossier, and after 22 years of dedicated service has decided to retire. Chairman of the Administrative Council, Ellerbe Road United Methodist (ERUMC).

“I did nothing by myself, I was always surrounded by passionate people, great teams. And we all love to feel part of a team and the teams that I’ve been involved with here at the ARC have inspired me and they will continue to do their great work,” said Janet Parker former Executive Director for ARC Caddo-Bossier.

Kristen Powers, a former director of development for another local non-profit serving people with disabilities will replace Parker.

Kristen’s background in corporate communications and fund development including marketing, public relations, advocacy, social media, and business development.

She moved back to Shreveport in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina.

For the past five and half years, Kristen has worked to raise awareness and funds to meet the needs of individuals with disabilities in the community, work she continues with her newly appointed position as Executive Director of The Arc Caddo-Bossier.