Are gas prices going back down? Check local prices on GasBuddy

Prices are displayed above the different grades of gasoline available to motorists, Thursday, May 27, 2021, near Cheyenne, Wyo. After a brief dip, gas prices in the U.S. are on the rise again, up 2.5 cents per gallon from last week to $3.09 per gallon, according to the travel and fuel price tracking app GasBuddy. On Monday, June 28, 2021 West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.14 to $72.91 per barrel, but the price is still up 50% on the year. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Gas prices are slowly trending downward, now at an average of $3.403 per gallon nationwide, down 1.5 cents from last week’s average of $3.418 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

But prices are still up in comparison to last month’s and last year’s costs. The average price of gas at this time last year was $2.102, and last month, it was $3.371.

In Louisiana, the price at the pump is averaging at $3.09 per gallon, which is three cents lower than a month ago.

