Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Ark. AG posts photos without a face covering or social distancing while campaigning for Trump in Minn.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Attorney General Leslie Rutledge tweeted Monday about campaigning for President Donald Trump, along with four photos which show her without a mask and not social distancing.

Photo Courtesy: Attorney General Leslie Rutledge Twitter Page

Rutledge also came under fire in August for not wearing a mask or social distancing at the Republican National Convention.

Rutledge released the following statement in response to questions about the tweet:

“I have spent the last couple of days traveling as a surrogate for President Trump’s campaign. While I regularly wear a mask to protect my family and those around me as required in certain venues, there are clearly times I have been photographed without a mask.”

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

