Arkansas asked to reconsider ruling on LGBT rights measure

An Arkansas city and LGBT rights advocates are asking the state Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling that blocked the city from enforcing an ordinance banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Attorneys for Fayetteville and the group Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays asked the court Friday to reconsider its decision to overturn a lower court ruling that the city could continue enforcing its ordinance while the city challenged a 2015 law that barred cities and counties from enacting protections not covered by state law. Arkansas’ civil rights law doesn’t cover sexual orientation or gender identity.

The filings say the lower court hasn’t ruled on whether the 2015 law is constitutional. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she’s reviewing the petition and would take appropriate action.