Arkansas counties send notices to update voter information

County officials across Arkansas have sent out notices to remind state residents who did not vote in the past election to update their ballot information.

The decision complies with the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, which permits people to register to vote while acquiring driver’s licenses.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Pulaski County Circuit Clerk Terri Hollingsworth says their office mailed over 55,000 cards Friday, which was the most of any county. Hollingsworth, the first black woman voted into a county-wide role in Pulaski, noted that only 10% of people responded to notices in the past. But she hopes that amplifying awareness will increase the number of county voters.

A Pulaski County spokeswoman says that 135,549 people, which were around 55% of those registered, voted in the 2018 election.