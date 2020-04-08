Arkansas COVID-19 Cases Update – April 8

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Latinos have been hit hard by COVID-19 related layoffs and business closings across the country, yet many are being excluded from stimulus payments and forgivable small-business loans, Hispanic organizations say.

Moreover, those who still have a job harvesting food and vegetables, packing meat and cooking to-go meals in restaurant chains are often not provided personal protective equipment or work in crowded conditions -- exposed to catching the virus and spreading it to their families at home, organization leaders say. These workers face a daily choice of exposing themselves and their loved ones to COVID-19 or being left without a paycheck.