Arkansas’ Fallen Comes To Texakana

Its one womans way to pay tribute this Veterans Day to those who gave their lives in the name of freedom. “This piece of artwork represents one Americans call to all of us to stop, to think, to reflect and to recommit ourselves, I think, to the peace that Veterans Day actually represents,” said Ruth Ellen Whitt, Executive Director for the Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council. A sculpted tapestry entitled “Arkansas Fallen”, the piece displays the names of soldiers who have died during in the war in Iraq. Local soldiers Kenneth Jenkins of Fouke, Thomas Rosenbaum of Hope, Arthur “Bo” Felder of Lewisville, and Richard Henkes of Ashdown are honored in the artwork. The work is on display at the Regional Arts Center in Texarkana through the end of the month.