TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A team of coders advance to an all-state competition.

Arkansas High School’s Coding Team is one of 17 teams out of the entire state that will advance to the sixth annual All-State Coding Competition.

Computer Science teacher Therron Telford help lead his students Brodie Gholson, Matthew Hughes, and Joshua Sharp.

The team uses a “divide and conquer” approach to master coding problems involved in the rigorous coding test.

The competition is virtual this year and the first place team will receive $2,000 for their college savings plan.