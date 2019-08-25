Arkansas man arrested in bludgeoning death of his father

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in central Arkansas say a 39-year-old man has been arrested in the bludgeoning death of his 62-year-old father.

Pulaski County Jail records indicate that Bryant Goodman was being held without bond Sunday on a first-degree murder complaint. The records do not indicate that he is represented by an attorney who could speak for him.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a fight between family members on Saturday and found Derrick Goodman lying on a gravel driveway near a residence.

A report says that Bryant Goodman was near the body “saturated in blood.” Investigators found a bloody rock they believe was used to kill Derrick Goodman, who the report says sustained “massive trauma and disfigurement.”

Deputies say Bryant Goodman claimed he acted in self-defense and refused to cooperate with investigators.

