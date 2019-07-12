AR National Guard Blackhawk helicopter makes unexpected landing in E. Texas, pilots uninjured

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – An Arkansas National Guard Blackhawk helicopter made an unexpected landing in a field in Troup on Thursday, according to the owner of the property.

The pilots are uninjured and stayed in a neighbor’s home for the night.

The helicopter suffered a transmission issue and landed out of caution.

The Arkansas National Guard has sent a maintenance team to evaluate the helicopter. It is intact and appears undamaged.

