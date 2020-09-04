13 people shot in Central Arkansas less than 10 hours

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are multiple investigations into more than a dozen shootings that happened Thursday in a span of less than ten hours in Central Arkansas.

While the investigations have just started, police have not connected any of the shootings together.

The following shootings are:

Pine Bluff Police are investigating multiple homicides after three people were reported dead and one additional person was injured in Pine Bluff Thursday.

The Arkansas State Police is investigating after four people were shot on Interstate 530, killing one.

Deputies are investigating after one person was hospitalized after being shot in Augusta.

LRPD is investigating after four people were shot in Little Rock at 19 Nandina Circle.

